Melissa McCarthy reveals her tried and tested ‘corpse’ night time routine that’s lost her 95lbs

Melissa McCarthy the legendary Gilmore Girls star has a different bedtime routine, one that she dubs her ‘corpse look’.

The star’s weight loss has even gotten her lots of attention, not just for the way she has been looking but also the wellness journey that got her there.

Her delivery about it all has been shared her the star herself, but comes from a 2023 interview that happened with People magazine.

In it, she explained that there are “two versions” of her at any given day but one thing she does that her makeup artist frowns over at least.

While explaining it she says, “if I'm taking off my [make-up], I do all my good stuff and the hot towel and the whole thing.” But “if I come [with a full face of make-up], this is how I go to bed,” she explains. At that time “I go to bed like a corpse. I lie back, and I wake up the next morning, and I'm like, 'Good for me, I can sleep and not move.”

But her makeup artist ended up saying things like, “'Oh, that's not good. You should wash it all off.'” But Malissa says “I'm like, 'Look at what you did today. I can't do this.' So I sleep like an absolute corpse, and I wake up, and I go and look in the mirror, and it's like, 'That's a full lash, girl.' It's a full lash on a Tuesday.”