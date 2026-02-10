'FBI' star Juliana Aidén Martinez tease her return to 'Law and Order: SVU' after quitting

FBI newcomer Juliana Aidén Martinez recently got candid and opened up about her return to Law and Order: SVU after exiting the show.

In a talk with Us Weekly, the 35-year-old American actress said, “It was such a great time that I had with the SVU cast. I would never say never.”

“It was a really wonderful experience that I got to have with everyone there,” Martinez, who played Junior Detective Kate Silva, added.

The Griselda star did not completely reject the idea of her return even though she has now shifted her focus to FBI.

Referring to her character, Eva Ramos in FBI, she stated, “It would never be a situation in which I would say no. But also, I’m really happy being here and telling the story of Eva Ramos. I’m open to whatever comes but I’m also really happy where I’m at.”

Martinez became part of Law & Order: SVU in season 26 but left the show along with Octavio Pisano, who portrayed Detective Joe Velasco since season 23.

It is pertinent to mention that her new show, FBI, which she joined in season 8, is available to stream on CBS.