Halsey marks fiancé Avan Jogia's birthday with emotional note

Halsey celebrated her fiancé Avan Jogia's 34th birthday with a special message.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the singer posted photos and videos with her Avan along with a sweet note. The pictures showed the duo sharing romantic moments and also a snap of Avan posing with Halsey's son, Ender Ridley, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Alev Aydin.

In the caption, Halsey wrote, "more than a few years, today, @jogia was born and a star exploded in the galaxy somewhere as penance to re-balance the universe accounting for his arrival."

She went on to write, "i love him so much it fist fights out my body, arms akimbo, grab grab grabbing at him. he is fiercely intelligent. his kindness seems impossible but proves otherwise daily."

Halsey went on to describe her fiancé, writing, "he is funny, talented and annoyingly likable. he is going to make/do incredible things in this lifetime and this birthday is barely a tick in that timeline."

"I am giddy to know him. I am blessed to spend my life with him. I love him I love him I love him so. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!" the songstress concluded.

Halsey and Avan Jogia confirmed their engagement in September 2024 after sparking dating rumours in September 2023.