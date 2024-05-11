Kesha confirms changing P. Diddy lyrics in ‘Tik Tok’: ‘My integrity is rock-solid’

Kesha changed TikTok song lyrics to 'F--k P.Diddy' during Renne Rapp's gig at Coachella 2024

Kesha doubled down on her stance against P. Diddy after making a bold change to the lyrics of her song TikTok at Coachella.

When TMZ caught up with Kesha at Los Angeles Airport on Thursday, May 9, they asked her if she planned to permanently change the lyrics to "F--k P. Diddy" instead of the original "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy." Her response was firm, "Yes, it will be [permanent]."

"The fans should learn it for my upcoming [shows]. I want to hear it louder than ever. I stand by that"” the California native remained, adamant on her take.

"I’m not the kind of person that shuts the f--k up," she continued. "I know what I stand for, I know my integrity is rock-solid, so I speak the truth."

For the unversed, Kesha altered the song lyrics at Coachella during Reneé Rapp’s festival stint in April to include the line "f--k P. Diddy" in the wake of accusations of sexual assault against the music mogul.

Additionally, Kesha weighed in on Thursday that, going forward, she intends to sing the updated version of her 2009 hit.

