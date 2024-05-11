King Charles' unyielding rules for future meetings with Prince Harry laid bare

King Charles could still agree for a meeting with Prince Harry, a royal expert suggested, albeit on two conditions.

Speaking to the Mirror, Richard Fitzwilliams reflected on the 75-year-old monarch’s decision to avoid face-to-face interaction with his youngest son during the latter’s recent visit to the UK.

He claimed the King, who is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, would like the prospective meetings to be “private” and “planned”.

"I would have thought one is likely to be planned, given that King Charles has a serious illness, though he is displaying amazing energy in his engagements,” the royal commentator shared.

"However, after this week, when according to Harry’s spokesperson, his commitments precluded a meeting,” he continued, “the King has sent a clear sign that any future visit is likely to be beneficial only if it’s private and planned beforehand without the accompanying media circus which we’ve just seen."

For the unversed, Prince Harry issued a statement via his spokesperson following his arrival to the UK earlier this week, ruling out presumptions of him meeting his father during the visit.