Angelina Jolie, Louis Garrel's relationship status finally revealed

Angelina Jolie is not dating French actor Louis Garrel.

On Monday, an insider confirmed to TMZ that the Maleficent actress and the Innocent actor are "just friends."

Angelina and Louis' dating rumors began after the two were spotted having dinner together. Now, the source has clarified that the two stars are "friends, and that's where their relationship is based."

Shutting down the dating rumors, the confidant further told the outlet that Angelina is single right now and her first priority is her children and her work.

“Angelina and Louis are good friends who have friends in common … but she remains single and she’s only focused on her kids and her work," a tipster said.

It is pertinent to mention that Angelina was previously married to Brad Pitt. However, the marriage didn't last more than two years, as Angelina parted ways with the F1 star in September 2016.

The exes share six children together - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

For those unversed, Brad is currently in a relationship with businesswoman Ines de Ramon.