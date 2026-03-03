Priyanka Chopra reveals why her late dad would have 'loved' Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra reflected on serendipity that led her to Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra is remembering her late dad in a rare confession.
The Bollywood actress, whose father, Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013 due to years-long battle with cancer, confessed that if her father was alive, he would have given his seal of approval to marry her now husband Nick Jonas.
“Nick is exactly the kind of person my dad would have picked for me if he had a choice,” Priyanka told E! News in a recent clip of Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals.
The Quantico alum went on to share the common likings of Nick and her late father, "My dad's first love was music. He loved music. He loved singing it. He loved listening to it. He loved admiring the artistry behind it.”
And despite Priyanka's belief that Nick is “a prodigy” at his talent, which her dad “would have loved,” Ashok would also have valued him.
“More than anything, Nick is a really wise soul, a wise person and I think that he would have wanted someone like that for me, because that ain't me," she gushed.
“That would have been a wish of mine, that my dad would have met my husband and my daughter.”
For those unversed, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 and also welcomed daughter Malti, four, together.
Priyanka also commented on moving to America and that having a career in the country felt "so serendipitous" as if "angels" were pushing her all the way.
“I almost felt like I had hands behind my back pushing me to move to America, to have a pop career, to suddenly be on these avenues where I landed up meeting the person who would be the father of my child.”
“It just felt so serendipitous. I had no ambition for it. It wasn't something that I was seeking, it wasn't on my vision board. Circumstances put me in a situation where that became my life, and I had to survive it. And when you look back at your journey, it's like, ‘Oh, now I see the why,'" she added.
-
Watch: Nancy Guthrie's suspect break his silence after being dubbed masked kidnapper
-
Justin Timberlake moves to block release of body cam footage from DWI arrest
-
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs set for early prison release amid appeal
-
Zendaya's Mom breaks silence over Tom Holland wedding confession
-
Dax Shepard set to make shocking revelation about childhood sexual abuse in new memoir
-
Dax Shepard proves he's Kristen Bell's biggest cheerleader despite colonoscopy prep
-
Cillian Murphy gets honest about Voldemort rumours in 'Harry Potter'
-
Josh Duhamel finally reveals why marriage to ex wife Fergie broke