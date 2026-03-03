Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs set for early prison release amid appeal

Sean Combs will be released from prison a month and a half early while he appeals his four-year sentence.

His release date has been moved from 4 June 2028 to 25 April 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The development comes as Combs was accepted into a residential drug-abuse rehabilitation programme in November 2025, which contributed to the sentence reduction.

A spokesperson said he “has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start” and is “fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change.”

The release date has been adjusted previously. In November 2025, Combs’ sentence at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey was extended from 8 May 2028 to 4 June 2028 after alleged violations of prison rules.

Combs then filed an appeal in December 2025, seeking immediate release and either a reversal of his conviction or a reduced sentence. Court papers claim prosecutors failed to prove their case, while his lawyer argued the original sentence was harsh and unconstitutional. Prosecutors opposed the appeal in February.

The music executive has been in custody since his September 2024 arrest on charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of the other charges.