Justin Timberlake moves to block release of body cam footage from DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake has filed a petition seeking to stop the release of police body camera footage from his June 2024 arrest on a drink-driving charge.

The 45-year-old was arrested on 18 June 2024 after leaving the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, New York. He was initially charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, along with citations for running a stop sign and failing to keep within his lane.

His lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., said at the time that Timberlake was “not intoxicated”. However, in September 2024, he accepted a plea deal and admitted to a reduced charge of driving while impaired.

Court documents filed on 2 March in Suffolk County Supreme Court argue that releasing the footage would be an invasion of privacy. The petition states that public distribution would cause “severe and irreparable harm” to his personal and professional reputation and would not serve any legitimate public interest.

His legal team argues that the video also contains highly personal material, including footage from inside his vehicle and details relating to his family.

They have requested an emergency stay to prevent disclosure under New York’s Freedom of Information Law, following a request made to the Sag Harbor Village Police Department.

Timberlake’s lawyers are asking the court to stop the footage from being released or to review and redact it before any public disclosure.