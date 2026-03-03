Elderly mom of Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping suspect tells story of six-hour long raid on her home

Elderly mother of Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping suspect tells story of six-hour long raid on her home

The mother of the man (Luke Daley) that’s been accused of kidnapping the elderly woman, due to their ‘similar’ statures and heights, lives just two miles away.

For those unversed with the investigations that are underway, there is a $1 million reward being offered to anyone who can offer information towards her recovery.

Furthermore, investigators are being helped by the FBI while evidence mounts towards her current condition which includes an alarming update about the state of her pacemaker app which has been inactive since the day after her arrest.

The Today Show’s anchor’s mom was last seen Foothills, Arizona, on February 1, 2026 and a day prior went to church.

Initial reports by the police found blood on her porch and even a ring doorbell camera view of the entire kidnapping plot as it unfolds.

In response to all this, as well as the raid on her own house, the mother of the accused spoke to True Crime Ariona with Briana Whitney.

She explains that for over six-hours the entire thing lasted and “I was in the SWAT vehicle and they went through my house and went through everything and tore everything... broke, if the door was locked, they would break it open to go see what was in there. There really wasn't anything in there. It was pretty upsetting.”

“I guess I assumed because I lived close by or something. I just said I'd do anything... if we could find some clues that might help, but I don't think there's going to be anything in there.”

While her son has since been released and has spoken out about his own innocence, and bashed public propaganda that landed him in the hot seat in the first place.