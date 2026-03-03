Watch: Nancy Guthrie's suspect break his silence after being dubbed masked kidnapper

The man recently taken into custody and investigated for any connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping has finally come forward to deliver his account.

The man was taken into custody alongside his mother, and just recently started to point out his lack of similarities to the kidnapper that nabbed the Today Show’s anchor’s mom Nancy Guthrie.

For those unversed the event in question happened at her home in Foothills, Arizona, on February 1, 2026. She was last seen up and about attending church on Saturday, Jan. 31 and ended up being reported missing as early as the next day.

Cursory looks by the police confirmed the presence of blood on the porch, and even her ring door bell camera caught a man moving out and about her home.

As of right now the Pima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, with help also being offered by the FBI. But whats even more pertinent to mention regarding her health and well being is that her pacemaker app has been disconnected as of 2:30 a.m. of the same day.

The family has even offered a $1 million reward for anyone with information that could lead to her recovery.

After rounds of questioning however, it is their neighbor and primary suspect whose since spoken out on True Crime Ariona with Briana Whitney.

The man in question is named Luke Daley, 37, and it was he alongside his 77-year-old mother who were investigated due to their proximity to Guthrie’s home which is about two miles according to Just Jared.

In his nearly 14 minute clip he can be seen clarifying his innocence and saying, “It’s not me. I don’t see the resemblance of it looking like me. Absolutely not. I have nothing to do with this case. Someone says something and then they just go off of it based on no evidence, no truth.”

Watch the Rest of the Video Below:



