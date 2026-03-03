Watch: Luke Thompson teach Jimmy Fallon a romantic Bridgerton dance
Luke Thompson and Jimmy Fallon dance together and share a romantic moment
This season’s Bridgerton brother Luke Thompson just sat down on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and whipped out a romantic dance that he just taught the host.
The actor, whose attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and even went as far as to perform for the Queen just took Fallon for a spin in his arms and has the entire internet gushing.
He even broke the choreography down into little chunks like “side, behind, side, front, side, front and repeat” before actually embracing Fallon and swaying on the dance floor together.
Check it out Below:
for fans, this year on Bridgeton brings everyone along for the ride, and for his quest to find the Lady in Silver. According to the official summery “in a new tale from the ton, eternal bachelor Benedict Bridgerton finally meets his match: a captivating lady's maid in disguise at a masquerade ball.”
It features names like Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews and Lorraine Ashbourne.
