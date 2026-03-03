Eamonn Holmes claims ex Ruth Langsford 'painted him as villain' in her new book

Ruth Langsford's estranged husband Eamonn Holmes is reportedly furious over her decision to speak out about their breakup.

The former This Morning host claims that Ruth "painted him as the villain" in her newly released memoir, Feeling Fabulous.

"He is fuming with Ruth. He thinks she is really playing with fire," an insider told Heat World.

"There is a lot that has not been aired, shared or said yet, though. He thinks Ruth does need to be mindful of this. Eamonn will have his say if Ruth doesn't stop," added the confidant.

For those unversed, Ruth and Eamonn ended their 14-year marriage in May 2024. Both have avoided publicly discussing the details of their breakup, but Ruth's book and recent round of interviews to promote it have shed light on the heartbreak she faced.

"The biggest emotion that threatened to swallow me up in the early days was sadness. When you have been with somebody for a long time – 26 years in our case – and had imagined what your future would look like, there is a sense of deep loss," she wrote in her book.

"I expected Eamonn and me to be together for ever and knowing this was not going to happen was incredibly hard to come to terms with. Suddenly, life was different, with no clue what the months and years ahead would look like," Ruth added.