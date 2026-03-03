Dax Shepard proves he's Kristen Bell's biggest cheerleader despite colonoscopy prep

Dax Shepard proved that he is always there to support his wife Kristen Bell.

The actor and comedian, who was scheduled to undergo a colonoscopy a day after Kristen's hosting gig at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1, still managed to join his wife of 12 years backstage.

Kristen took a moment to express her gratitude to Dax for showing her support while she was doing her job.

Taking to her Instagram account on March 2, she posted a BTS photo of herself with Dax along with two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, and wrote, "In case you were wondering what I was doing when I wasn’t on stage last night, "Not for one moment do think I could do this job on my own."

"Thank you @daxshepard for being so continuously supportive and present," Kristen continued.

"You have never not been there to help calm my nervous system when it’s crunch time. Our family unit gives me the fuel to be creative and perform and entertain, which I so love to do. I am thankful for the space I can take up, and will always make the same room for all three of you when you need it," she added.

However, Dax did not make an appearance with Kristen on the red carpet of the event but joined later backstage, as he had revealed earlier on his social media that he was preparing for a colonoscopy.