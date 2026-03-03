Carrie Underwood unleashes fierce response after unfortunate incident on 'American Idol'

Carrie Underwood has broken her silence after facing loud rejection on American Idol.

During the Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover episode of American Idol season 24, the Two Black Cadillacs crooner was booed by the live audience.

Underwood playfully embraced brutal jeers and sharply responded; however, her strong yet constructive criticism of contestants did not sit well with the audience.

She said in the episode, “They just like to boo me.”

Luke Bryan, her fellow American Idol judge, took a stand to defend her as one booing stretched way too long.

“She only won this. She knows,” he informed the crowd, referring to her victory in American Idol season 4. Bryan’s interference settled the audience a little bit, but they did not completely stop teasing her.

Underwood boldly told them, “You’re not included in the discussions.”

Notably, after the Idol hopeful Mor performed an original song during his “Music City Takeover” audition, booing was extreme when the time of evaluation came.

She informed Bryan about it, saying, “They are going to boo me. You guys are gonna boo me. You’re gonna boo me.”

“It’s coming. Bring it on. I love it! Your boos are feeding me,” the singer-songwriter clarified.

Taking to X (previously Twitter) Underwood clapped back at booers, writing, “Boo me. I don’t care.”