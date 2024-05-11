Chris Rock finally forgives Will Smith for infamous Oscars slap

Chris Rock and Will Smith finally decided to let bygones be bygones following years of animosity after the infamous slap at the 2022 Oscars.



Mutual pal of the duo, Cedic the Entertainer spoke to the Mirror about the incident at the award show when the Emancipation actor walked up to the comic host and slapped him on the face for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

“That was one of those times, it was a moment in time where you're dealing with something that's very personal and family. It got done in front of everybody else,” the Neighborhood star shared.

“But the thing about when something personal that happens, and I always say a smack is more personal than a punch. And so when someone smacks a person, you realise that something is very personal happening there. And that's what we didn't know as an audience.

He continued: "We only saw the result and then decided it was something. And that's what I was confident on. I was confident both of them understood what was happening at that moment and they got to get through it. And then we just saw a thing and we all reacted.

"But both Chris and Will are able to, in hindsight, realise ‘we’ve both crossed the line and like, you know what, you good, my man? Thank you. And we'll get through it.’ And that's the thing about life, man, we can react and we can look at things and then we turn ourselves into these all knowing of a situation because we watched it and thought we knew exactly what happened. That's not true,” added Cedric.