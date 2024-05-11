Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take revenge for King Charles’ snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly stole the limelight from Prince William and got revenge King Charles during Nigeria visit.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Nigeria for the first time, even before King Charles, appeared to mark a successful trip as they appear unbothered by the monarch’s brutal snub.

“If you had been in a coma for the last four years and you see the coverage for Harry and Meghan’s trip to Nigeria, you’d be forgiven for thinking the two were still working members of the Royal Family,” royal correspondent Cameron Walker said during Good Morning Britain, via GB News.

“On the surface, it is playing out like a royal tour. They visited a school this morning for a mental health summit, they also went to a kindergarten class, Meghan revealed their daughter’s favourite class is dancing and singing,” he continued.

“It all sounds like a royal tour. The whole point of the trip, Nigeria was part of the Invictus Games for the first-time last year.”

Walker shared that the Nigerian trip “play out like a royal tour and King Charles is head of the Commonwealth and has not had a chance to visit the Commonwealth yet.”

He also added, “Harry and Meghan are totally within their rights to do this, it appears to be going quite successfully so far but it does raise some royal eyebrows.”

William’s visit to first time as the Duke of Cornwall Scilly Isles, was also “overshadowed” by Harry and Meghan, per Walker.

The visit comes after King Charles declined to meet Harry during his UK visit and presented William with a title originally reserved for Harry.