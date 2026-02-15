Margot Robbie gushes over 'Wuthering Heights' director: 'I'd follow her anywhere'

Margot Robbie pitched herself for 'Wuthering Heights' role after reading script

When Margot Robbie first read the screenplay that director Emerald Fennell sent for an adaptation of Wuthering Heights for the big screen, she fell in love with it.



The actress, who has been nominated three times at the Oscars, then pitched herself to play Catherine Earnshaw.

“I would follow her anywhere,” the star raves about the filmmaker. “I think working with directors whom you would follow anywhere is the best thing that you can do. Find those people that you really believe in, and then just follow them.”

Notably, it is the first time Robbie had worked with Fennell in an actor-director duo. Despite them, sharing a long-standing tie.

Earlier, the actress's production company, Luckychap Productions, which is producing Wuthering Heights, had backed multiple directors' films, including Saltburn and Promising Young Woman.

In addition, Fennell tells Variety that casting Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff was always in her mind. They both previously collaborated on the 2023 Saltburn.

Similar to Robbie, Elordi also gushes over Fennell, saying, “Emerald loves this work with her soul. This book pumps through her."

But the actor says he was equally excited to work with the Suicide Squad actress, with whom he shares the same roots – they both are Aussies.

“She’s always been on my list of the greats, so I expected her to be excellent. And she was,” Elordi said. “As a human being and as an artist, she’s the true package.”

Wuthering Heights is running in theatres.