Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan share new intimate picture from the sets of 'Aaj Kal'

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have kept their fans glued to the internet by sharing every minute detail from the shoot of their upcoming film 'Aaj Kal' every now and then.



In the latest pictures uploaded by the endearing co-stars, Sara and Kartik can be seen sitting with each other in a close embrace.

The picture was first shared by director Imtiaz Ali who called the two actors 'the oxygen that makes the film breathe.'

Shortly after, it was re-posted by Kartik who revealed that the image was 'clicked during the first few readings of the film, before shoot began).'



Sara and Kartik's fans are absolutely gushing over the chemistry of the two who have with their crackling romance making people wait for the release of their film with bated breath.



'Aaj Kal' is a sequel to previously released 'Love Aaj Kal' starring Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The film also features Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role and is slated to release on Feb 14, 2020.