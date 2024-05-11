Melanie Martinez reveals face amid 'The Trilogy' tour

Melanie Martinez unveils her face ahead of tour

Melanie Martinez recently unveiled her face, sharing a picture without her mask ahead of her tour.



The singer introduced her alter ego, Cry Baby, during her last tour for her third studio album, The Portals.

Speaking exclusively to Bandwagon, Martinez said: “It’s really fun, but definitely a challenge to perform in. I enjoy being in character to the fullest onstage though, it helps me overcome my anxiety and stage fright.”

“My makeup artist Laurel spends hours carefully painting a piece of gorgeous art onto a silicone mask I wear every night,” she added.

The Pacify Her singer stunned fans with her The Trilogy tour in Seattle on Friday, May 10 without her prosthetics.

Melanie took to her Instagram, hinting at this new look the day before for the very first time alongside a caption that read: “This show is so beautiful... Thank you for giving me the opportunity to create this experience. It is truly a dream come true for me. I cannot wait to see you guys!! ... & I have a surprise for you tomorrow, Seattle”.

Heaping praise on the celebrity, one fan wrote: “YOURE SO INSANELY GORGEOUS OMFG WE LOVE YOU”