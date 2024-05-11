Taylor Swift drops major reference to Matty Healy during Paris concert

Taylor Swift returned to her ambitious The Eras Tour with major changes following the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.



The Grammy-winning musician, 34, kicked off the European leg of her tour in Paris, on Thursday, introducing a new segment dedicated to TTPD.

During the set Swift seemingly dropped a not-to-subtle to her ex-boyfriend Matty Healy, whom she dated for merely two months before her romance with current boyfriend Travis Kelce.

In a fan-captured video shared onto social media, Swift Is seen singing The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, which is rumoured to be about Healy. Eagle-eyed fans noticed hat the singer confirmed the speculation with a simple choreography during the performance.

“Taylor Swift marching during the smallest man who ever lived at the Eras concert in Paris and Matty Healy marching in love it if we made it,” one fan pointed out. “THE LIGHTING??? THE COLORS??!? THE MARCHING!!?!”

Healy often marches before saluting while during performance of Love It If We Made It, which Swift copied for her song.

Swift and Healy were first linked over a decade ago, they never publicly dated until last year.