Taylor Swift wows fans on the European leg of Eras Tour: Watch

Taylor Swift wows fans on the European leg of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift thrilled her fans with a stunning performance in Paris to kick off her highly anticipated European tour. In addition to her classic hits, the pop superstar also performed new and innovative elements to surprise her audience.



The singer-songwriter introduced songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April.

Swifties had been eagerly anticipating the new addition to her repertoire, and Taylor did not disappoint.

She showcased fresh choreography that paid homage to classic movies and incorporated new visual elements, including a scene from Down Bad where she appeared to be 'possessed,' abducted by an extraterrestrial spacecraft.

From the moment she hit the stage, the Bad Blood crooner made it clear that her performance would be anything but typical. The pop queen's elegant movements and contagious energy, along with her dancers, captivated the audience with their redesigned choreography.

The Parisian crowd was amazed as The Tortured Poets Department made its debut on the Eras Tour, following the bright colours and exuberant energy of the 1989 era. The show reached new heights with daring dancing, new sets, and black-and-white visuals.

For Swifties, the evening was more than just a performance; it was a once-in-a-lifetime event celebrating their idol's creative growth.