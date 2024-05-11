Peaky Blinders' star signs up for new role in britbox series 'After the Flood'

Peaky Blinders' star Sophie Rundle to star in After the Flood

Peaky Blinders’ star Sophie Rundle recently offered an insight into her new Britbox series After the Flood.

Speaking exclusively to The Post about going from criminal to cop, the 36-year-old actress noted: “I think she’s a really great protagonist… I watched ‘Mare of Easttown’ and I loved what Kate Winslet did in that, so she was kind of my North Star.”

“But Clarice Starling, or any of these iconic female detectives in the canon of this genre… those were the references I had on my Pinterest mood board,” she added.

The British crime drama, that is slated to premiere on Monday, May 13, follows Rundles’ character as Joanna Marshall, a police officer investigating an unidentified man, who was found dead after a flood.

The story includes twists and turns, adding another feather to Gentleman Jack’s cap.

Rundle, who played Ada Shelby in the iconic NBC show Peaky Blinders, said: “I don’t often get a lot of content like that. I get a lot of period dramas and more constrained stuff — which I love doing.”

Continuing on the subject, she added: “But it was so exciting to get the scripts, I kept having to double-check that it was definitely my character doing all the heroics! I thought she was interesting, I liked that she had this uncomfortable relationship to her pregnancy, and she’s a little bit reckless and very determined.”