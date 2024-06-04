Kensington Palace shares new video amid growing speculation about Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office shares new video

Kensington Palace has shared a clip of Prince William's recent activities amid speculations about Kate Middleton's health and her return to the public eye.

On Tuesday, The Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts uploaded a video of the ceremonies held at Windsor Castle to honour the people who make a real difference in their communities.



The Palace wrote: "They Ceremonies like today’s at Windsor Castle are all about celebrating people who make a real difference in their communities."

It added: "@aktcharity works with LGBTQ+ young people aged 16-25 who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness. Chair of Trustees Robert Malcomson received his MBE today #Pride."



The new post comes amid growing speculations about Princess Kate's health her balcony appearance at the King's birthday as it remains unclear whether Kate Middleton will join the royal family at Trooping the Colour on June 15.