Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa death investigation: Upsetting details surface

Gene Hackman and Besty Arakawa's death inquiry continues to unveil new details related to the previously labelled 'mysterious' passing.
The famed actor along with his wife and one of his dogs were found dead February 26.
The autopsy reports revealed that the Unforgiven actor had died of hypertensive heart disease, while the classical pianist had died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS).
Most recent findings as reported by Page Six correlate with the cause of death of 65-year-old.
The New Mexico Department of Public Health shared that the couple's property was a 'breeding ground for infestation' before their passing.
TMZ obtained reports that showed that the department has found 'dead rodents, droppings and nests across eight buildings' on the pair's New Mexico residence.
It was further mentioned that the feces were found in 'two small homes, three sheds, three garages and two vehicles', while there were also evidences of 'rodent activity' in 'three detached garages'.
Only the pair's main house did not exhibit any signs of infestation.
After the duo breathes their last, the environmental assessment was conducted in March.
