Kelly Clarkson ready to date after talk show exit?

Inside Kelly Clarkson's dating plans after quitting talk show

Kelly Clarkson said that "dating can be very difficult, which is why I don’t," but insiders say she may change her mind soon.

"Kelly would love to have a partner, and she will when the time is right," a source told Us Weekly. "She has so much on her shoulders, and it does get overwhelming, and it’s nice to have someone to lean on. But I can’t imagine her bringing someone into their lives right now."

The singer wants a man who’d understand her busy lifestyle and is funny. But she doesn’t want to get married again.

"She needs some lightness back in her life," added the source. "Kelly jokes she never wanted to get married the first time around. And she’s pretty open about how badly her divorce affected her."

On February 2, Kelly announced that she's exiting the show. A source also told the outlet that the singer didn’t expect the talkshow to be so successful or go on for seven years.

"Kelly didn’t realize how all-consuming the show would be," said a second source. "It’s her entire life."

"She was surprised," added the source. "The talk show became more than she initially bargained for, and left her with little time to pursue anything else."

"Kelly asked herself, 'Do I want to spend the rest of my life doing this?’ She wants to focus on things that she really loves," shared the source.

The singer has her plate full with her Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions Las Vegas residency, which began in July and her Kelly Clarkson Home line of furniture and decor.

"When [Kelly leaves the show], she can split her time between live performances and her merchandising deals and take a step back," said a mole.