Zayn Malik reveals parenting decision Gigi Hadid criticized him over

Zayn Malik recalls why Gigi Hadid recently criticized him over parenting choice

Zayn Malik once landed in hot waters with Gigi Hadid after handing nearly $700 to their daughter Khai.

Malik spoke about the difference in his and Gigi’s parenting approaches during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

He recalled that the model "gave me s***" after he gave Khai the big sum when she lost a tooth.

"I think I gave her a bit too much money from the tooth fairy. I’m going to keep that one and frame it," he said.

He went on to argue that he wants to make sure his daughter gets everything he didn’t have growing up, and also that he works hard and should be allowed to splurge on his Khai, especially as she’s his first kid.

"At the end of the day, I work my ass off and I should be able to give my kid what I want to give her," said the Love Like This hitmaker.

However, he intends to give Khai $5 when she loses her second tooh, joking, "Tooth fairy’s gone broke now."

He said that he should be given a break since it’s his first time as a parent.

"Give me a break, somebody, please," he said before laughing.

"People, in general, obviously look at it a certain type of way," he continued. "At the end of the day, I was lucky if I got anything for my teeth. I’ve worked really hard for everything I’ve earned, so I don’t feel like I should have to answer for [those] things."

He explained his tendency to splurge on Khai to make sure she gets to experience things he didn’t get to.

"I overcompensate a little bit too much, sometimes, for that," he said. "For sure. I’ll hold my hands up."