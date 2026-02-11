Margot Robbie recalls wild party days and getting kicked out of clubs

Margot Robbie recalls wild days wih friends

Margot Robbie is unveiling her wild side as she promotes Wuthering Heights.

Robbie appeared on the Table Manners podcast and recalled the days of wild fun with her friends, which involved parting with strippers and geting kicked out of Infernos.

The Barbie star was told by her friends that you can't get kicked out of Infernos.

"So we all had a weekend in London when the job was done. And of course, we went to Infernos, and within about 15 minutes, we got kicked out," she told hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware.

"And while we're getting dragged out by security, I was screaming, 'but this is Infernos, you can’t get kicked out of Infernos,'" she recalled.

She added, "And the bouncer was like, 'Look, we allow most things, but when your friend does [redacted], then we kick you out'. And I was like, 'okay, fair enough!'"

The Legend of Tarzan star didn’t reveal what her friend had done, but shared, "Most of the clubs in Clapham, I'd say, have kicked us out."

"Yeah, for a while we were banned at a number of places! [..] So we ended up all deciding to move in together," she added.

Margot Robbie lived in a four bedroom flat in Clapham with six of her friends up until 2016. They got the flat since it was just down the street from Infernos.