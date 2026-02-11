Rihanna leaves elderly woman star-struck in viral grocery store video
An unidentified woman goes viral after mistakenly taking Rihanna's cart
A video of an elderly woman accidentally taking Rihanna's cart at Los Angeles grocery store has gone viral.
The video seen by over a million people on social media suggests the woman thought it was her own cart before realizing it was Rihanna's. Rihanna shared a giggle with the elderly woman over the incident.
The singer was accompanied by her guard and chef during the grocery shopping.
The video sparked some funny reactions on social media. "Imagine being in the fruit section and Rhianna is just there," wrote a fan commenting on the elderly woman's reaction.
"That’s so funny, I can just imagine the confusion on both sides. these little mix-ups always make for the best stories," said another.
"Old lady snatches Rihanna's cart by mistake. Her face when she realizes: pure shock + starstruck vibes" said a third.
-
Margot Robbie recalls wild party days and getting kicked out of clubs
-
Zayn Malik explains past comments about not being in love with Gigi Hadid
-
Kelly Clarkson ready to date after talk show exit?
-
50 Cent gets standing ovation from Eminem in new 'award video'
-
Halle Berry on how 3 previous marriages shaped Van Hunt romance
-
Harry Styles refuses to apologise for high tour ticket prices in rude response: Source
-
Angelina Jolie says it loud: 'Scars define my life'
-
Nick Jonas set to showcase acting skills in upcoming thriller 'Bodyman'