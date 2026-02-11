Rihanna leaves elderly woman star-struck in viral grocery store video

A video of an elderly woman accidentally taking Rihanna's cart at Los Angeles grocery store has gone viral.

The video seen by over a million people on social media suggests the woman thought it was her own cart before realizing it was Rihanna's. Rihanna shared a giggle with the elderly woman over the incident.

The singer was accompanied by her guard and chef during the grocery shopping.

The video sparked some funny reactions on social media. "Imagine being in the fruit section and Rhianna is just there," wrote a fan commenting on the elderly woman's reaction.

"That’s so funny, I can just imagine the confusion on both sides. these little mix-ups always make for the best stories," said another.

"Old lady snatches Rihanna's cart by mistake. Her face when she realizes: pure shock + starstruck vibes" said a third.