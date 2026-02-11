'Finding Her Edge' star Madelyn Keys explains Adriana's remarks about Brayden romance

'Finding Her Edge' star Madelyn Keys reveals meaning behind Adriana's Brayden remark

Finding Her Edge’s lead star Madelyn Keys is explaining what Adriana meant when she said her romance with Brayden wasn’t real.

In the scene, Adriana tells her current boyfriend Freddie (Olly Atkins), with whom she has scating history, that her displays of romance with her figure scating partner Brayden (Cale Ambrozic) aren’t real.

"I think that it was real for Adriana. Everyone can have their own opinion watching the show. Obviously, I’m not here to take that away from you. But when I was reading the scripts and going through it, my personal opinion of what she would be going through is that it absolutely was real for Adriana," Keys told Us Weekly.

"But I think at the same time, her relationship with Freddie was one that was mixed in with so much of her history — especially so much history of a time that was so important to her," she added.

"Specifically with that ‘It wasn’t real’ line, I think that is something that she says without thinking of the full implications of it," she explained.

"And again, it is without knowing that Brayden is there to witness that moment — even if he doesn’t hear the words. Adriana in that moment is trying to express that the public acts of affection that Freddie was a witness to — that she knew would have hurt him — was part of the plan. She is not referring to the moments that her and Brayden shared privately," the A Mother’s Lie star added.

However, she noted that Adriana wouldn’t have said the same thing to Brayden if he’d talked to her about it.

"But I also think that’s not what she’s thinking about at the time. If Brayden was there to discuss that with her, she would speak differently," she remarked.