Zayn Malik explains past comments about not being in love with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik clarifies comments about not loving Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik is explaining his earlier remarks about his relationship with Gigi Hadid.

Zayn, hwo shares daughter Khai with Gigi, left fans confused in 2024 when he said he had “never” been in love.

The Pillow Talk hitmaker talked about his feelings towards Gigi during his appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"I will always love Gigi, because she’s the reason my child is on this Earth, and I have the utmost respect for her," Zayn, 33, said in the episode released on Wednesday, February 11. "I will always love her. I don’t know if I was ever in love with her."

"I have so much respect for this woman, and I do love her crazy amount. But I don’t think I was in love with her at that point," he continued. "Otherwise, I would have been a better version of myself."

"My understanding of love is always developing. At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love," he told host Alex Cooper. "As I’ve got older, I realized maybe it wasn’t. Maybe it was lust, maybe it was this, maybe it was that. I don’t feel like it was love."

Zayn Malik and Gig Hadid dated on-and-off between 2015 and 2021. They welcomed Khai in 2020.