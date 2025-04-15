Florence Pugh makes rare comment about her love life

Florence Pugh has recently made shocking revelation about her dating life.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the We Live In Time actress, who is currently dating Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole, has confessed she’s not an easy partner in a relationship.

“I'm more sympathetic to the people who are in love with me, because it's not easy!” said the 29-year-old.

Florence called herself “tricky” as she told the outlet, “I'm always busy, I can never make dates.”

“But it's not good enough for me to ask someone to just to accept that,” explained the Oppenheimer actress.

Florence however mentioned she doesn’t “want to end up alone”.

“I don't want that – I want a family,” remarked The Wonder actress.

Florence further said, “I’ve worked back-to-back since I started, and I’ve missed so much.”

Therefore, the Little Women star pointed out, “I’ve now come to terms with things that I don’t like about myself and want to change. I don’t want to have things just happen to me anymore.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Florence confirmed that she’s “very much in love” but didn’t name Finn.

Meanwhile, the actress also reflected on her breakup with former long term boyfriend Zach Braff, who she split with in 2022.

“It was a scary break-up and I think that movie forced me to realise I can't wait for people anymore,” stated Florence.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress added, “I can't accept this version of love. I have to help myself.”