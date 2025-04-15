Queen Mary sheds tears after heartbreaking loss ahead of big celebration

Queen sheds tears after heartbreaking loss ahead of big celebration

Queen Mary is immersed in grief after suffering a major loss, revealing her sadness and pain in her heartbreaking words.

The Danish royal family has mourned the death of beloved figure in the lives of King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark.

The Queen could not control her emotions as she shared an emotional tribute following the death of her friend Michael Halbye, who passed away after suffering internal bleeding from a ski accident in the Swiss region of Verbier on April 12.

Michael had been a close friend of Mary and Frederik for many years. The businessman was airlifted to hospital after receiving emergency care but tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The Danish royal wrote: "I received the news of Michael Halbye's sudden passing with great sadness. Michael Halbye was a person of rare positive energy, vast knowledge, and a strong commitment to making a difference for those outside the community."

"He was also my friend and will be missed by many. My thoughts are with his family and close friends."

Michael was initially employed to teach then-Prince Frederik about the business world before serving as a board member of Queen Mary's foundation for over 17 years.

Thomas Kirk Kristiansen of Kirkbi has also released a tribute, writing: "It is with great sadness that we received the news of Michael's sudden passing.

"Our thoughts and care go to Michael's family and loved ones, who are now faced with having to process the unexpected loss of a man who in all facets of life has left a great and positive impression on those around him."

Kristiansen added: "We will miss Michael as Vice Chairman but first and foremost as a person. May his memory be honoured."

Despite their grief, Queen Mary and King Frederik are expected to attend Princess Isabella's birthday celebration later today (Tuesday, April 15).

The royal couple will be present at a performance in her honour at The Royal Danish Theatre in Copenhagen. They will be joined by 1,000 young people aged between 17 and 24 at the special event.