Vin Diesel kickstarts filming of new 'Fast & Furious' film?

'Fast X: Part 2' might get released in 2026

Vin Diesel, the action star, widely known to lead the most-loved franchises of all time Fast & Furious, has shared an update about the new film belonging to the series.

The last sequel of the franchise came out in 2023, leaving fans in suspense with its intriguing climax.

The second part of Fast X is expected to come out soon with the original cast including Vin and the antagonist Jason Momoa.

Many might be wondering if him and the team have started filming the second part of the 10th sequel.

However, this might not be true as the production is still on hold and there is no confirmation about its filming from the producers.

But there is another Fast film which is in works at the moment and it might come out before the tenth installment.

A few weeks back, the 57-year-old teased the 'predecessor' of the finale in an Instagram post, which he will directing.

Earlier today, Diesel dropped another post teasing that he is on the hunt for a suitable location to shoot the fresh movie.

He wrote, “As I continue to travel this beautiful world… I ponder which would be the most magical desert for Los Bandoleros 2!”

The XXX actor also shared another post surrounded by members of his Fast family including Ludacris and Jordana Brewster.