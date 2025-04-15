Blake Lively shielded from getting hit in 'Another Simple Favor' trailer

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick starrer Another Simple Favor is set to release in US May 1.

The Prime Video released the promo of the comedy-mystery film on Youtube Monday.

However, what the movie studio did afterwards caught the attention of the public.

The Amazon-owned streaming platform turned off the comments on the trailer, as reported by Page Six.

It is to be noted that previously for the trailers released, the netizens could write comments – but not in this case.

The move appears an attempt of the studio to protect the Age of Adaline actress from getting backlash amid the multiple controversies she is embroiled in following her legal fight with It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.

The outlet has attempted to get comments from Amazon, but it hasn't received any yet.

However, this shielding act has not been received well. Daily Mail has also called this act 'cowardly tactic'.