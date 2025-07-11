Benny Blanco opens up about forgetting his music amid busy life

Benny Blanco, the renowned music producer, recently appeared on the Therapuss podcast, where he shared a humorous anecdote about forgetting his own songs.

The music producer, 37, revealed that he often finds himself Shazaming his own music, only to discover that it's his own creation. "Sometimes I am in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Oh my god, this song's so good.' And I Shazam it, and then it's my own song," he laughed.

Blanco's prolific career has spanned over 16 years, with hits like Britney Spears' "Circus," Kesha's "TiK ToK," and Ed Sheeran's "Happier." He's also collaborated with his fiancée, Selena Gomez, on several projects, including their album I Said I Love You First, which reflects their relationship experiences.

The couple's busy schedules have put their wedding plans on hold, with Blanco saying, "We both need to chill. We’ve both been working so much."

The couple's hectic lives have made it challenging to plan their wedding. Blanco explained, "We got engaged and then we were filming music videos for our album, then it’s holidays, then right after the holidays we had to start all the promo for our stuff, do that."

Gomez's commitments to filming Only Murders in the Building and promoting the show further added to their busy schedules. Despite the chaos, they're "excited" about their future together.

When asked how he doesn't realize what music is his, Blanco jokingly attributed it to his age, saying, "I'm old and I can't remember anything. And I've done like hundreds of songs that have come out."

He compared it to being able to recall everyone his podcast host, Jake Shane, has interviewed, if he had been doing it for a similar amount of time.