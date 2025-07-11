Kelly Clarkson reflects on the future of her talk show: Report

Kelly Clarkson has recently opened up about the future of her demanding talk show as she looks out for big changes at her eponymous talk show.

A source spilled to PEOPLE magazine that the American Idol alum is thinking to need a shift next year “when her contract is up”.

The singer “sees the need to make some changes to her demanding work schedule” per insider.

“After her divorce, she wanted to focus on balance and not burnout,” shared a source after airing over 1,000 episodes since the show first got launched in September 2019.

The insider also claimed that Kelly is well aware the show “gives her stability and time” with her three kids with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Therefore, whatever decision the host made won’t be known for a while, as she never wanted to rush things.

“She still has time to figure out what's best for her career and family. She was never one to rush into things,” added an insider.

On July 2, Kelly unexpectedly cancelled the opening show of her Las Vegas residency two hours before she was set to go on stage.

The singer later shared that she felt "devastated" about having to postpone her show, noting that the rehearsals had "taken a toll" on her voice.

However, she promised fans that she would "deliver" what they "deserve" after properly resting.

A source later said that Kelly's decision to postpone her show was driven by more than just the vocal issues the singer cited.

According to the insider, the singer has been dealing with some "hidden battles" that have left her feeling emotionally and physically distressed.

"Kelly's personal life is so insanely complicated…Kelly is fighting some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to … it's a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her," said the source, per Page Six.