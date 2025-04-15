Kelly Clarkson, Jay Shetty reveal major signs of healthy and toxic relationship

Kelly Clarkson has recently addressed major signs of healthy and toxic relationship while speaking to guest Jay Shetty.

The American Idol alum gave reference of Jay’s quote that read, “The right person will reduce drama; the wrong person will increase trauma,” during The Kelly Clarkson Show.

When Kelly asked Jay to share his two cents, the 37-year-old said, “I just feel like everyone knows the right person will bring them peace and the wrong person will take it away.”

However, Jay noted, “I think we have confused inconsistency with excitement and stability with boredom.”

“We think if someone puts in effort, it makes them kind of desperate. If someone shows up and turns up, it’s kind of like a weakness,” explained the On Purpose podcast host.

Jay opened up that people often believed that love “means chasing someone who doesn’t want to stay rather than wanting someone who never wants to leave”.

“We constantly feel like we are on this treadmill for love, because love feels like something we have to earn, rather than just receive,” pointed out British author.

Jay further said, “I think that’s what’s warped it for us where we kind of invite trauma and drama into our lives.”

Elsewhere on the show, Kelly also shared that Jay’s going to launch his first big live tour and questioned what he’s looking forward to.

“I am so excited to build third space for people at the event. We are doing 15 surprise guests in 15 cities across North America and Canada,” stated the author and life coach.

He added, “The connection people are going to have with everyone there is so awesome because everyone’s like-minded.”