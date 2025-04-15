Meghan Markle makes sad admission about Archie, Lilibet health

Meghan Markle gave fans a sad update about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's recent health setback in a newly released second episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

In conversation with Reshma Saujani, founder of nonprofit organisations Girls Who Code and Moms First, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her little ones were diagnosed with RSV and Influenza A.

Meghan and Reshma discussed how working women create a balance between their work and motherhood.

In between the conversation, she said, "My Kids, for example, right now one has RSV and the other has Influenza A."

"Cough syrup all night and rubbing their back, and you still have to find a way to show up for both," the Duchess added.

It is important to note that Meghan dropped the second episode of her podcast on April 15.

The mother-of-two reunited with her old pal Reshma, whom she met in the UK.

As per Lemonada Media, the leading ladies talked about "redesigning workplaces for women and how to make the hard choice to put your health (and yourself) before your work."