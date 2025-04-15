Kate Cassidy shares grief journey after Liam Payne's loss

Kate Cassidy surprises fans with recent social media update

Kate Cassidy has recently opened up about her journey through grief following the sudden death of her beloved boyfriend, Liam Payne.

The 26-year-old influencer, who had been dating the singer since 2022, hosted a Q&A session with her followers on Monday, April 14.

Taking to Instagram, Kate posted a casual selfie wearing a white vest top and a baseball cap.

Alongside the selfie, she added a box that read, “Ask me a question”.

Fans couldn’t hold back and started asking questions from the social media influencer.

One wrote, “How’s your grief journey going? I’m working through my own grief and ik how hard it can be x.”

Kate reposted the question and replied, “Grieving can be really unpredictable. Some days I feel okay, and other days it’s just hard. I’m taking it day by day and doing the best I can. I’m sorry if you lost someone too.”

Another fan asked, “Which tattoo has the most meaning?”

Sharing a snap of herself making a peace sign, Kate revealed, saying, “my wings”.

This comes on the heels of Kate sharing a heartfelt snap of a note she believes to be a ‘sign’ from the Night Changes hitmaker.

The snap showcased a piece of paper with a hand-drawn crown and the couple’s angel number, ‘444’, written on it.

She captioned the post, “Sign for today. I was cleaning out my purses and found this note at the bottom of one.”

For the unversed, the internet personality has received mixed reactions from fans over her posts related to the late singer.

The For You singer, who was member of the pop band One Direction, tragically passed away on October 16, 2024, in Argentina.