Michael B. Jordan opens about stepping out of comfort zone for 'Sinners'

'Sinners' starring Hailee Steinfeld, Michael B. Jordan is set to release on April 18

Creed actor Michael B. Jordan has finally opened about his new role in upcoming horror flick, Sinners.

The 38-year-old is all set to play twin brothers Smoke and Stack in the Ryan Coogler directorial, set in the backdrop of 1932 in Mississippi.

Jordan spoke about his character in the film’s London premiere on April 14, where he revealed that Coogler wanted him to step out of the comfort zone for the role.

However, the Black Panther star also admitted that he did not need much convincing to tackle the two key roles.

During the chat, Michael stated, "Ryan wanted me to step outside my comfort zone and he challenged me a little bit.”

According to him, the film was an easy yes for him, even though he was not really a fan of horror movies himself.

“When he told me the roles and the storyline, it was an easy yes for me, even though I don't really watch horrors like that.”

Jordan continued, "We had a twin double that I would work opposite, and I would walk him through a lot of my choices or what I was going to do when I became the other brother and then we just went from there.”

Sinners features the Just Mercy actor alongside Hailee Steinfeld and Omer Benson Miller.