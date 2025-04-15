Disney backed 'Aladdin' coming out again but with 'terrifying twist'

'Aladdin' gets renewed for fresh version

Family musical Aladdin, released in 1992, is all set to return to theatres again with a new entry.

The original animated flick featured Robbin Williams, Scott Weinger and Linda Larkin, who did the voiceovers of Genie, Aladdin and Jasmine respectively.

Later in 2019, the animated musical received a live action version starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the intriguing and vibrant flick was considered as a hit at the box office as it collected over $1billion globally.

The Aladdin fans are in for a surprise as the franchise will be getting another installment, but there is twist.

The fantasy movie is going to get a horror treatment with a ‘dark, supernatural reimagining’.

The synopsis for the fresh film reads, “A modern-day Londoner, Aladdin, inherits an ancient monkey’s paw believed to grant wishes, only to discover that every desire comes at a soul-crushing price.”

"As those around him fall victim to its curse, he must confront a growing evil — and the demonic force that feeds on every wish made”, reported Deadline.

The all-new flick, helmed by Empire Studios, 8th Law Pictures and Every Entertainment, will start filming in May in the UK.

The star cast of the film is reportedly going to include Nick Sagar, Motana Manning, Ricky Norwood and Bradley Stryker.