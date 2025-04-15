King Charles' latest blow to Prince Harry: Monarch spoils Duke's plans

Prince Harry received a heartbreaking message from Palace ahead of his security case verdict.

The Duke of Sussex's dream of reuniting with his family seems to be shattered after a fresh update from royal house raised concerns about the strained relationship between him and his father King Charles.

People Magazine reported that an insider from the Palace revealed that there is no "rapprochement," which is a major hint that the monarch intentionally maintained distance from his son, especially during his security arrangement row.

The source claimed that Harry and the King are still "distant" despite the Duke's visible efforts to reconcile with his ailing father.

Earlier, royal commentator Sally Bedell Smith shared the reason behind the monarch's decision to avoid his son, citing, "[The legal battle] puts Harry in direct contact with the people who are carrying out the King’s orders."

"If his father was to say something even seemingly innocuous, it could end up landing in the middle of the court case," he stated.

It is understood that King Charles' latest move spoiled Harry's mission to bring his family back to the UK in order to introduce his children, Archie and Lilibet to his roots.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex recently appeared in London’s Royal Courts of Justice for a two-day hearing to regain official security in his homeland which was downsized following his and Meghan Markle's royal exit in 2020.

Not only that, Harry made a shocking admission about his "worst fears" being confirmed after saddening details unfolded on him during the hearing.