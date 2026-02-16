Glen Powell reveals wild prank that left sister hunting jail cells

Glen Powell looked back at the meanest prank he played over his sister Leslie, which also involved his Devotion co-star Joe Jonas.

In a recent chat with People at the premiere of his new film, How to Make a Killing, the Twister actor was asked about the playful things he had ever done with his parents or siblings.

Glen recalled, “I did … a prank phone call on my sister [Leslie] with Joe Jonas of getting arrested, and my sister literally was searching in every jail in Georgia for the two of us.”

“Joe figured out a way to get — I think it was on like Google Translate — for it to sound like a jail was calling my sister for a collect call, and so … my sister accepted the call, and I basically just pretended like Joe and I hit somebody in a golf cart and that we needed to be bailed out," he detailed.

“And my sister took it very seriously. And then I ended the call, and then my sister searched every jail in Georgia looking for Joe Jonas and me,” Glen noted. "It was very sweet of her. It showed the dedication that my sister has to me, but I'm not going to do a mean prank on her like that again because she's too sweet.”

When asked if Leslie took the revenge, Glen replied, She did get me back. She was salivating to return that favor, I remember."