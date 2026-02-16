Gisele Bundchen melts hearts with sweet bike ride glimpse featuring son

Gisele Bundchen celebrated the global day to express love in style.

The Brazilian model took to her Instagram account on February 14 and posted a fun video with her baby boy while riding a bike.

In the now-expired story, the mom of three can be seen paddling on a road in Miami, getting fresh air.

While Gisele's youngest son, whom she shares with husband Joaquim Valent,e can be seen enjoying the ride sitting on a seat especially installed on the top tube of the bicycle for the little one.

For the casual outing on a bike, Gisele wore a white hoodie, the same colour cap paired with black leggings. She completed her look with a high ponytail.

The one-year-old donned a blue T-shirt, over green color pants and his head was also covered with a grey helmet as safety gear while on a ride with mommy.

Gisele welcomed her third kid, her first with Joaquim, last year. She is also mom to son Benjamin, 16 and daughter Vivian, 13, whom she shares with ex husband Tom Brady.

This post came after Gisele celebrated her youngest one's first birthday on her social media.

"I can't believe it's already been over a year since you came to bless our lives. Thank you, God, for so much," she wrote in the caption along with several snaps of her one-year-old toddler along with Joaquin, her father and her other kids.