'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' episode 5: What time it airs and where to stream

Fans eager for the next chapter of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5 will not have to wait long.

Episode 5 of the series will drop Sunday, February 15, on HBO at 10:00pm ET and will be available to stream on HBO Max at the same time.

The episode follows a dramatic twist that saw Ser Duncan the Tall, played by Peter Claffey, preparing to face Prince Aerion Targaryen in a Trial of Seven.

The ancient ritual requires the accused to fight alongside six allies against the accuser and his six champions. Prince Baelor, Hand of the King and heir to the Iron Throne, steps in as Dunk’s ally, raising the stakes for the battle ahead.

The series is adapted from George R. R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas and serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones.

According to HBO, the show’s synopsis states: "Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Co creator and showrunner Ira Parker previously said the series is set between "two shows that everyone has seen and that everyone loves ('Game of Thrones,' 'House of the Dragon') in a time where Targaryens don't have their dragons anymore."

New episodes air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The season finale is scheduled for February 22.