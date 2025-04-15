Duchess Sophie takes salute as King Charles steps aside

Buckingham Palace has released a statement as Duchess Sophie took the salute after stepping in for King Charles III.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was honoured at the Sovereign’s Parade during her visit to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurston on Friday.

Prince Edward's wife's latest royal role shines in new photos shared by the royal family on Instagram, along with a statement.

The Palace wrote:" Last week, on behalf of The King, The Duchess of Edinburgh took the salute at the Sovereign’s Parade at @RMASandhurst.

"This year’s Parade made history with an all-female banner party participating for the first time ever."

The statement continued: "The event marks the completion of 44 weeks of intensive training for the 239 Officer Cadets of Commissioning Course 242, who will now be commissioned as British Army Officers. The Parade featured 26 international cadets from 18 countries."

Lady Louise mother inspected the troops during a visit to Sandhurst. Sophie, 60, stole the show as she looked simply ravishing in an elegant cornflower blue coat dress.

The royal paired the piece with a matching blue fascinator and crocodile clutch bag in the same hue.

Sophie, known as the King's secret weapon, enhanced her natural beauty with light makeup, fluttery lashes, and a soft pink lip gloss.

The Duchess took the King's duty as the monarch was unable to attend the event due to being on a state visit to Italy with his wife the Queen Camilla.