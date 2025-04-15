Johnny Depp sets internet on fire with 'salt and pepper' look in comeback film

Fans say Johnny Depp is 'aging like fine wine'

Johnny Depp has sparked frenzy after his first look from his forthcoming film, Day Drinker unveiled on social media.

Yesterday, production company Lionsgate shared a glimpse of Depp’s character from the new film, which is also going to feature his Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Penelope Cruz.

The first image showcased the 61-year-old dressed in a formal navy blur coloured suit.

He donned a sharp look as he dyed his hair and beard in grey, giving salt and pepper vibes.

It is pertinent to mention here, that Day Drinker is going to mark as his first ever major project after his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Alice in Wonderland actor’s fresh look made the social media users go gaga. They immediately rushed to the comment section to share their reaction.

One of them wrote, “And here I thought Johnny Depp couldn’t get more attractive.”

“This man age is like fine wine”, wrote another.

Some other comments included, “The King is back”, “Wow!!! Sir, you’re getting more handsome every day!!! Total love”, and “So breathtaking and captivating. Silver hair is a perfect match to his deep, gorgeous soul. So emotionally engaging.”

Directed by Marc Webb, Day Drinker is all set to come out in theatres in 2026.