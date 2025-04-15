Blake Lively's awkward exchange with Anna Kendrick sparks concern amid legal turmoil

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick surprise fans with recent appearance

Blake Lively was spotted interacting with her co-star Anna Kendrick during a promotional event for their upcoming film, Another Simple Favor.

The Gossip Girl actress, who garnered recognition for her role in the 2007 drama series, was captured having a conversation with Anna at the Corinthia Hotel.

Blake, 37, donned a gold-trimmed black cardigan, which she paired with black tights and knee-length black boots.

She completed the look with a gold Chanel bag and matching gold jewellery.

Anna, 39, on the other hand, wore a bright red vest paired with a matching mini-skirt and gold heels.

The duo was accompanied by Paul Feig, Laura Fischer, and Henry Golding as they posed for photos in front of the London Eye.

This appearance comes amid the ongoing rumours of a ‘secret fued’ between the Another Simple Favor co-stars.

Additionally, The Shallows actress has been making headlines due to a legal turmoil with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, which began last year.

Another Simple Favor, set to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, is a sequel to the 2018 film A Simple Favor.

For the unversed, the Prime Video dropped the trailer for the upcoming mystery-thriller on Monday.