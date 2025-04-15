Prince William, Kate ‘fighting’ over crucial step for future reign

Prince William and Kate Middleton have earned themselves a reputation for being protective but modern parents to their three royal children.

While the royal couple have taken a hands-on approach – a major break from the age-old tradition in the monarchy – to raise Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, there is crucial decision on the line.

Even though it is not uncommon for parents to fret over which good secondary school to choose for their children, the Prince and Princess of Wales have a lot riding on their decision as it concerns a future British monarch.

According to royal correspondent Helena Chard, it is surprising that bookies “initiated a bet on which school Prince George will attend next autumn” amid ongoing speculations.

“The discussions have been circulating for years, with the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly arguing and debating the decision for years,” Chard told Fox News Digital.

Chard said there’s a good reason why William and Kate are reportedly sparring over their choices.

“There has been a long line of unhappy schooling within the family, she explained. “King Charles was very unhappy at Gordonstoun. Eton wasn’t suitable for Prince Harry. Even Princess Catherine was bullied at a secondary school.”

She continued, “Therefore, she is committed to securing the perfect fit for Prince George. And let’s face it, the world is their oyster — they have the pick of all schools.”